Newsfeed Now for December 4: Impeachment hearings; A Christmas miracle connects strangers

by: Matt Sewell

A lost letter to Santa creates a Christmas miracle

A BLESSING FROM GOD: SFA's win over Duke boosts Nate Bain's GoFundMe

Nathan Bain Full Interview

Newsfeed Now for Dec. 2: Cyber Monday safety tips, a veteran's viral post, a Christmas wish and a small business competition

SMALL BUSINESS DECORATING COMPETITION

Topeka veteran's one Christmas wish is to receive letters

The House Judiciary Committee kicks off its first hearing of the impeachment inquiry at 10 a.m. Wednesday with an exploration of the constitutional grounds for impeachment, including what constitutes bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors and whether President Donald Trump’s actions meet those definitions. Washington reporter Joe Khalil joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

TEENS ON THE RUN: Two of the four teenagers who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville over the weekend have been captured, Metro police say. Two more are still on the run and should be considered armed & dangerous. WKRN’s Linda Ong joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 4:48 in the video above.

A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE: A Texas boy ties a letter to Santa to a balloon. The balloon then travels 600 miles to Kansas. The rest is history. KSNW’s Hunter Funk reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:53 in the video above.

