Newsfeed Now: Christmas Day
We want to wish a Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday to all of our Newsfeed Now Family! Today’s show we take a look at feel-good stories from around the region.
by: Matt SewellPosted: / Updated:
We want to wish a Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday to all of our Newsfeed Now Family! Today’s show we take a look at feel-good stories from around the region.
Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.