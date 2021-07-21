Newsfeed Now: CDC says delta variant accounts for 83% of new COVID-19 cases; Teen looking to punch out neighborhood gun violence

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The nation’s top doctors warn Congress and the country that COVID-19 numbers are going in the wrong direction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the delta variant currently makes up 83% of new cases.

A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to DACA, a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the united states as children. Now, all eyes are on Congress to step in and find a legislative solution.

Tokyo Olympics organizers say 71 people have now tested positive for COVID-19.

A new case among 13 added to the official total yesterday which includes game personnel, a category including team officials and sports staffers in Tokyo not staying at the village.

Officials also say other newly reported cases scattered across japan include games contractors and a volunteer.

Two Virginia officers could soon be fired for posting what the police chief is calling inappropriate videos on TikTok.

An Oklahoma parent says she was kicked out of a baseball game after voicing concerns about nearby lightning.

A high school senior in Brooklyn, New York is trying to stop gun violence in his community by asking his peers to join him in the boxing ring.

