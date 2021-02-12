Newsfeed Now: 6 dead after Texas pileup involving 130+ vehicles; teen saves mom’s life with kidney donation

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Six people are dead and multiple people were trapped in vehicles after a pileup on a Texas freeway involving about 133 cars, officials said Thursday afternoon.

Other stories in today’s show:

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL DAY 4: Democratic House impeachment managers wrapped their case in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump’ in the Senate Thursday.

Trump’s legal team will begin presenting their case Friday morning.

THE LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS RELIEF: The House is moving forward on coronavirus relief this week with committees working to approve key measures of President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion plan.

The draft legislation includes money for a national vaccination program, another round of stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits, and food assistance and child care grants.

Despite differences in dollar amounts, versions of those priorities are also included in the Republican counter-proposal. However, the GOP still won’t budge on state and local funding. Their plan omits additional direct aid, while Biden’s proposal includes $350 billion.

‘BOT’ ATTACKS EXPECTED TO TARGET COVID-19 VACCINE SUPPLY CHAIN: As the government prepares to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. retailers and pharmacies, cybersecurity experts are warning hackers will instantly get more chances to disrupt the vaccine distribution system.

Retailers and pharmacies nationwide say they’re preparing for a fresh round of “bot” attacks expected to target the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain.

WOMAN BEATS COVID-19 AFTER DOCTORS SAID SHE HAD HOURS TO LIVE: After being taken to the hospital with COVID-19 in November, one Arkansas woman returned home last week after 84 days.

After experiencing cold-like symptoms at the beginning of November, Rhonda Withem was diagnosed with COVID-19. Her family says they noticed her condition was worsening and called 911.

Withem’s health continued to decline at Saline Memorial Hospital, and she was placed on a ventilator.

However, after two weeks of no progress, Brewer says she had a tough decision to make; suspend treatment or allow her mom to endure a lifetime of pain.

TEEN DONATES KIDNEY TO SAVE MOM’S LIFE: Kebra Peebles is all smiles now but that wasn’t always the case. A rare kidney condition led to her undergoing dialysis and eventually receiving two kidney transplants at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

Doctors said it was possible she would not survive the birth due to her condition, but Peebles was determined not to terminate two pregnancies. Little did she know that her son would years later donate his own kidney to help save her life.

90-YEAR-OLD MAN SPENDS $10K ON ADS TO TELL AT&T CEO ABOUT SLOW INTERNET SERVICE: Aaron Epstein has been a loyal AT&T customer since 1960. But as his technology needs increased, his internet service just wasn’t keeping up, the 90-year-old says.

So he placed two ads in the Wall Street Journal on Feb. 3 to vent his frustrations at a cost of about $10,000.

