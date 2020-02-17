Kansas man offering $25K to anyone who can help him find a long-term girlfriend

Man says he was attacked over his hat

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Find “Jeff G.” a girlfriend and he’ll pay you $25,000.

It sounds like a lot of money. That is until you start talking with Jeff Gebhart about the value of love and happiness.

“If this pays off, this could be the best value ever,” Gebhart said.

The 47-year-old Prairie Village man, who’s never been married, said he tried online dating after his last breakup, but it wasn’t for him.

Then he and a group of friends got to talking about how much time they invest each year swiping right and money to find out they should have swiped left.

“I saw the definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results, so I knew I couldn’t go back to online dating,” Gebhart said.

So he formed focus groups and worked with friends for six months building a website based on a simple premise.

“There’s a lot of really good girls out there not dating,” he said.

The promise of a payout has grabbed headlines since datejeffg.com launched over the weekend — even landing him in People magazine. But the site is really based on matching personality analytics to Jeff G. through an extensive survey.

“I’m excited for now. I’m excited for next year, and I want to feel a connection with somebody on that level also,” Gebhart said.

Women who nominate themselves, so far that’s about 60 percent of the applicants, won’t be eligible for the money but are considered. But Gebhart is getting plenty of recommendations from people with friends they think would be perfect for him and his dog Gunner.

“I’d like to nominate a good friend, former boss and somebody who quite possibly loves dogs more than you,” one potential matchmaker wrote to Gebhart.

He said he’s been overwhelmed by the responses and instant notoriety but hopes it ultimately leads to him find the woman of his dreams.

That woman would be “somebody who’s independent and driven, somebody who’s a little bit goofy because I’m a little bit goofy,” according to Gebhart.

A little bit goofy, but maybe has an idea just crazy enough that it might work.

Gebhart is taking steps to make sure people aren’t in it just for the money. Payments would be made over five years annually starting the first year after he and any potential girlfriend make it “official.”

He also says he’d donate $25,000 to a no-kill dog shelter if things work out.