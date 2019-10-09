Dream comes true for 9-year-old LSU superfan

ODENVILLE, Ala (WIAT)– A wide grin is plastered on 9-year-old Colton Moore’s face in every photo taken from the Louisiana State University versus Utah State football game.

Colton is a huge LSU Tiger fan, and according to his mother’s, Jennifer Moore, Facebook post- the Tigers provided the child an experience he will never forget.









Colton spent the day with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Coach O) and the team. Blake Ferguson took to Twitter to share a photo of him spending time with Colton using the hashtag #ColtonsCrew.

Jennifer expressed the journey from Odenville, AL to Baton Rouge, LA was not an easy one to make. Colton has spina bifida, a rare birth defect.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help fund Colton’s trip and provide a handicap accessible van for the family. The page description explains that Colton must use a wheelchair to get around, along with several other underlying health concerns.

Saturday, that didn’t hold Colton back when his lifelong dream came true and he hit the field in Death Valley.

Colton is now featured in several “hype videos” for LSU Football, and he even made an appearance at the end of the Coach O’s press conference.

Watch the video in this article to see the all of the highlights from Colton’s journey: meeting Coach O, singing the fight song with the Tigers, and making a special appearance in the post game press conference…to name a few.

A Facebook page has been created so LSU fans and Colton fans can follow his story after he stole the hearts of the team — and Louisiana’s First Lady.

First Lady of Louisiana meets Colton Moore

