Digital Original: Arkansas man shows off town by sharing his passion for disc golf

CONWAY, Ark. — One Central Arkansas man is helping to share his love for the Natural State through his passion for disc golf.

Michael Mayo is a professional disc golf player.

Playing the sport for a little more than 5 years, the disc throwing athlete has more than 10 tournament wins and was endorsed by Discraft, a larger disc making company.

“Disc golf is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation right now,” says Mayo.

Michael Mayo’ s videos shows him sharing his love for disc golf while touring Conway.

The rapidly growing sport is played much like traditional golf, but rather than using a ball and club, players throw flying discs, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association website.

Mayo, who has garnered a small following on social media from his YouTube videos says he always wanted to show off his home town and figured what better way than with his disc in hand.

“I like to showcase it just because it’s a three college town,” he says. “We got a load of new people coming in for college and so it was a way to show people around. Give them points of interest that they may or may not have seen before.”

Michael does hold a traditional job, however, when he isn’t there you can catch him out and about the town tossing a disc.

“I wanted to do something that was entertaining and not just a guy on the course and just started taking viewers on a tour of my town and started taking a portable basket every area of town,” says Mayo.

Michael Mayo’s videos demonstrate him throwing far distances and in other cites.

The athlete’s videos demonstrate him throwing far distances and even making some difficulty trick shots.

Mayo’s videos include other cities, like Little Rock.

Disc golf, often referred to as Ultimate Frisbee, has been officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee. It was voted down for the 2024 Olympics.

With games being playing in more than 50 countries around the world, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association website.

For more information about the sport, click here.