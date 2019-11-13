Arkansas restaurant sees wrath of Gordon Ramsey: Bear’s Den has “fancier” menu

Closings
CONWAY, Ark.- Gordon Ramsay was here in central Arkansas and he whipped a local, favorite hangout into shape!

The Bear’s Den in Conway got a major rennovation over the weekend.

Revamps unveiled Tuesday included new decor and a fancier menu.

Everyone there said they love the improvements, but they miss that $5 pizza, which is now replaced with a different pizza, costing $15.

“We’re hoping one day they’ll bring the $5 pizzas, but they got the $2 Busch’s- that’s awesome, we’ll come here and we’ll smash ’em all day,” patron Cole Tollett said, who’s been a customer there for two years.

Ramsay is said to have definitely lived-up to his mean TV character, but he got the whole job done in just two-and-half days.

The TV show featuring the Bear’s Den, 24 Hours to Hell and Back, begins airing Jan. 7.

Gordon Ramsay in Conway. Photo above credited to Emily Harrell of Gordon Ramsay and his team.
Photos above credited to Brandon Mittermeier.

