New Year’s fitness resolutions looking different in a pandemic

A customer at Answer is Fitness gym, who asked that his name not be used, works out on a piece of exercise equipment, Monday, July 6, 2020, at the gym, in Canton, Mass. Casinos, gyms, movie theaters, and museums are among the businesses allowed to reopen in the state on Monday, under the third phase of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s coronavirus economic recovery plan. The rules don’t apply to Boston, which is to move into phase three on July 13. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 2021 just around the corner, one of the most common New Year’s resolutions is typically going to the gym to get back in shape.

This year has been difficult for many businesses across the country, including gyms, many of which look very different than before. In some gyms, masks are required while working out and locker rooms have been closed in some locations.

Despite these new COVID-19 protocols, gyms in the Birmingham area are encouraging people to go after their fitness goals in the new year.

“With everything that’s been going on with COVID and just in general with this year, the gym has really been a therapeutic place for a lot of people. So, I hope things will look up for next year and we will regain some of the members,” said Tyler Pressood, an employee at Planet Fitness.

With the exhaustion of 2020, gyms can often be a place of well-being for some. That being said, many gyms are going the extra mile to stay as safe as possible and remain open for everybody with fitness aspirations.

“We do these things here called 20s. So, essentially we do them like every hour so essentially it takes you 20 minutes it would take one of us like 20 minutes to go around the gym, spot sweep, wipe down the machines and things like that,” Presswood said.

While gyms like Planet Fitness continue to encourage fitness growth and New Year’s aspirations, they’re encouraging safety just as much. Social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitation of equipment are all still in effect. Extra cleaning and sanitation policies have been implemented for the safety of those ready to kick off their fitness journey in the new year.