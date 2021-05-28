New voices talk confidence in Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some new voices are rallying to the support of Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith. This all follows the Fraternal Order of Police Executive Board’s vote of no confidence.

Now, we are hearing from those inside the Birmingham Police Department and from the community, two influential pastors who strong followings.

The Reverend Doctor Matthew Johnson says, “We think he’s doing a good job in a very difficult time and a very difficult situation.”

Pastor Johnson pastors Mount Moriah Baptist Church in North Pratt City. He’s part of a group of ministers who meet regularly with Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith.

“I think its commendable, It’s not something that everybody knows about, he doesn’t seek publicity, but he has certainly given an authentic ear,” said Johnson.

The Fraternal Order of Police claims Chief Smith’s lack of listening to his officers is part of the reason the executive board reached a no confidence vote.

“His inability to listen to what the guys and girls are saying out here that are actually working on the streets and actually dealing with these situations and issues,” said Charles Billups.

But New Rising Star Church Pastor Thomas Beavers says he heard about the vote and reached out to some officers to get their take.

“I did talk with some officers I know and they told me that they knew nothing about the meeting and they told me that they did not support the no confidence vote,” said Beavers.

Inside the police force, Captain James Jackson says the gripes of some has more to do with Chief Smith demanding more training, better policing and accountability at a level not seen in his 27 years on the force.

“This is a whole different way that we are used to policing so quite naturally if you are not used to policing this way, if you are not used to being held accountable, if you are not used to being effective then that’s going to be problematic for you,” said Jackson.

The Fraternal Order of Police representative Charles Billups says the chief and his administration does not have a plan to combat crime and violence.

CBS 42’s Art Franklin asked Pastor Johnson if he thinks Chief Johnson is capable of making Birmingham a safer city he said, “No question about it, not only a safer city but a city that is less stressful and more friendly towards citizens.” Johnson added, “There is a lot of people suspicious, particularly in the Black Community when it comes to the motives of the Fraternal Order of Police. We’ve watched them across the country refuse to acknowledge the systemic reality of ongoing discrimination and police brutality aimed at Black and Brown Communities. So they don’t have much credibility with the community anyway but the chief however I think legitimately does.”