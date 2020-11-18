New University of Alabama performing arts center to be built in former Bryce Hospital

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — There were years of planning and pitching ideas and the University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance will finally be able to look forward to a facility for performing arts.

A 130,000-square-foot Performing Arts Academic Center is now in the works thanks to a $15 million campaign that was launched in 2017. With the approval from the UA Board of Trustees, the new Performing Arts Academic Center is set to break ground come spring of 2021.

While the start date is somewhat near, the project is not projected to be complete until 2023 and maybe even 2024.

The former Bryce Hospital, which used to be the mental hospital, is where the new facility will be built. The University bought the hospital back in 2010 after the building acted as a hospital for the insane since 1861.

Bill Battle, former athletic director at the University of Alabama, found himself along with his wife amazed at the performing arts in the area after moving to Tuscaloosa in 2013.

Battle believed that shows he was able to attend locally in Tuscaloosa could have performed on Broadway. He was eager to help when the department of theatre and dance at the university expressed their lack of resources and space to prosper.

When they found out the UA former president, Judy Bonner was making plans for a new facility, the Battles were on board to offer any help they could.

Battle served on the committee and was impressed with the architecture’s plan that described intertwined facilities throughout the building.

The PAAC will consist of four theatres, rehearsal rooms, classrooms, workshops and offices for Theatre and Dance students and staff. The University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance has high hopes for the new $50 million facility.