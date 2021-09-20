New Toyota Tundra engine to be made in Alabama

The 2022 Toyota Tundra’s new engine will be made in Alabama. (Toyota photo)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Toyota’s Alabama plant will be the sole producer of a new twin-turbo V6 engine for the 2022 Toyota Tundra in North America.

According to Toyota Alabama, the new engine production added 450 jobs, bringing the plant’s total employment to 1,800. The engine production represents a $288 million investment in Huntsville operations.

Toyota says it redesigned the 2022 Tundra from the ground up. The engine made in Huntsville will produce 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

Toyota’s standard i-FORCE 3.5L twin-turbo V6 produces up to 389 horsepower. (Toyota photo)

According to Toyota, the new Tundra’s design will give it a maximum towing capacity of up to 12,000 pounds and a maximum payload of 1,940 pounds.

The truck is expected to go on sale later this year. Pricing has not been announced.

The Huntsville plant has a ceremony planned for Oct. 8 to celebrate the production of the new engine.