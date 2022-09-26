GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development.

The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in the 60s. The new park brings both boy’s and girl’s sports to the same site.

Mayor Stan Hogeland said it will attract families and businesses alike to give more life to the city.

“I want people to pull up to that traffic life and look across the road and say wow,” Hogeland said. “The only think that I feel like will work is if we invest in kids and recreation.”

This sports complex has made big progress as a new way to set Gardendale apart. It includes nine baseball/softball fields, eight tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts, a football field, a basketball court and a putting green with what the mayor calls an unbelievable playground.

“There’s just something going to be in that park for every member of the family, young to old,” Hogeland said.

History will not be lost on the championship wall, even keeping 7 term Mayor Bill Noble’s Name.

“He laid the foundation for a lot of things that we have today, and I know he is personally proud to see this new park bear his name,” Hogeland said.

The project sparked more development along Fields Town Road to soon bring a Longhorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden to this city of 15,000 people.

“I don’t want us to lose our small-town feel,” Hogeland said. “We’re a bedroom community and we’re proud of it. But also, quality of life is a key component. Part of quality of life is having things for residents to enjoy right in your backyard.”

The park will have The Sports Facilities Companies, the same management as that of the Hoover Met. Hogeland said they’ve been impressed by how it has been run and hopes to have it be the ‘nicest park in Alabama’ on I-65.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The project is expected to generate millions each year and is slated to open in March 2023. Hogeland said he envisions it being used by the teams locally Monday through Friday and a way to attract other teams from across the south to compete.