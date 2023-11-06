BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — WorkPlay now has new owners. The group of five is hoping to breathe new life into the once thriving music venue.

It is located in downtown Birmingham and in the mid 2000’s it was the place to be for musicians. This new group of owners is working to bring that back.

Co-owner Johnny Grimes said they plan to remodel and expand the bar and have it open several days a week. They are also revamping the sound stage for movie production and live performances and remodeling the two recording studios.

Co-owner Josh Williams said he is excited to see new opportunities come to the once thriving space.

“It’s just a creative fun spot. We’re going to have you know, get all these offices leased out. Have shows, sometimes multiple shows. We may have a show in the sound stage and in the theater the same night. Or they may be a movie crew in there shooting film and there’s a show in here in the same night. Just creating the hustle and bustle of what WorkPlay used to be but also was intended to be,” Williams said.

Grimes said he wants to make WorkPlay a creative hub for Birmingham.

“Everybody’s played here. Everybody from Sturgill Simpson to Bob Dylan played on the stage, not many peopel know that. So, our desire is to kind of give a rebirth to WorkPlay and to see it as one of the premiere music venues in Birmingham once again,” Grimes said.

Grimes said they plan to start renovations in December. They are expecting to reopen on February, 1.