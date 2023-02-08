HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A new outdoor fitness option is available in Hoover. The Fitness Court officially opened to the public Wednesday.

The court is a partnership among Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the city of Hoover, Shelby County and the National Fitness Campaign. The goal is to make high quality workouts accessible and equitable to everyone. It’s an outdoor, body-weight gym that has seven exercise stations available. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said The Fitness Court is an investment into the quality of life for residents.

“I think it’s one of the roles that we need to play in city government,” Brocato said. “We talk about quality of life and try to provide those things for your citizens so they can have to opportunity to bike, hike, jog. This fitness center is another opportunity to stay fit and enjoy nature and live longer.”

Brocato said workouts are adaptable for people ages 14 and older of all fitness levels. You can also download the free Fitness Court App for workout programs and guidance.

The Fitness Court is located at Veterans Park on 4800 Valleydale Rd.