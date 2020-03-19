1  of  24
Closings
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

News

by: WGHP

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGHP) – New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reports.

Payton is the first person in the NFL known to have tested positive for the virus.

Payton told ESPN he didn’t feel well on Sunday, took the test on Monday and received the results Thursday.

He said he is resting at home but said although he is fatigued, he does not have a fever or cough.

He encouraged others to heed government officials’ warnings about the virus.

