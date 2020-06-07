New Orleans prepares for Tropical Storm Cristobal

NEW ORLEANS, Ala. (WIAT) —Louisiana is expecting heavy rain and high winds throughout the weekend, because of tropical storm Cristobal.

New Orleans leaders are urging residents to pay attention to the storm – and get ready now.

The city of New Orleans has declared an emergency for potential impacts from tropical storm Cristobal.

The Louisiana Coast is now under a tropical storm watch which means winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour are possible here within the next 48 hours.

Some who live in low lying areas, outside the levee protection like Venetian Isles, are also worried about storm surge.

Alan Cacamo, a Venetian Isles resident says,”I’m hoping its mild, but we’re not going to take any chances. We’re going to get the boat up on the trailer and we’ll be mobile and we won’t have to worry about it hanging out here in the 60 mile per hour winds.”

City leaders are asking residents to shelter in place. There are boats, and high water vehicles ready to go if needed to rescue people from flooded neighborhoods.

