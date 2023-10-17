BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Tuesday, the city of Birmingham teamed up with “Virtue Inc.” to unveil a mural that celebrates breast cancer fighters, survivors and thrivers.

The mural is called “Women on the Journey” and was created by visual artist Jamie Bonfiglio. It features women of all backgrounds, faiths, ages and stages of life who have been impacted by breast cancer.

Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson said the mural is a display of the city’s support to those impacted by the disease.

“It’s a crown of courage in order to fight it, to wear it, to accept it and to help people who are going through it and suffering with this in our community. You are our sheroes,” Tyson said.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said he is happy to support the cause.

“One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. And as I look around this room with more than eight women standing before me, this is a sobering stat. As a city, each October we vow to bring about education and awareness as well as highlight the bravery and resilience of our breast cancer fighters,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin said he hopes the artwork inspires everyone to support breast cancer research and reminds you to get checked.

The “Women on the Journey” mural will be on display at Birmingham City Hall through December 1.

You can check it out anytime between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.