New Mexico to allow gender-neutral sex designation on birth certificates

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexicans who identify as transgender, nonbinary, and intersex can now confirm their gender on their birth certificates.

As of Tuesday, October 29, Senate Bill 20, provides a gender-neutral sex designation for those who identify as a gender other than male or female. New Mexico is the fourth state to include a gender-neutral sex designation on birth certificates. It’s also the eighth state to allow for the amendment of birth certificates through self-attestation.

The New Mexico Department of Health will implement the Vital Records Modernization Act beginning Tuesday which was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham earlier this year. Sen. Jacob Candelaria sponsored the bill.

Representatives from Equality New Mexico and the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico will be taking a group of New Mexicans to the New Mexico Bureau of Vital Records Office to be the first to take advantage of the bill benefits at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.