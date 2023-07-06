HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Whether 6 or 40 miles away, the lightning detection system has the power to detect how close lightning strikes to the facility.

“It’ll blast the horn for 20 seconds, so you’ll definitely hear it,” said Jakob Stephens, the Superintendent of Homewood Parks and Recreation.

A fairly new system in Homewood, Superintendent Jakob Stephens said he learned about it during a convention and felt the need to have it at each of the city’s athletic centers and the pools in an effort to prevent the risk of anyone getting struck by lightning.

“Dealing with pools and athletics it’s always kind of up in the air of what exactly the call is,” said Stephens, “this is just really to clear up the kind of the grey area of everything.”

It’s an effort a few parents like Michael Eady have noticed and share appreciation for.



“We have four kids, so any extra safety measures that the city of Homewood is willing to take to invest in the community we’re grateful for it,” said Eady.

There are some parents that question it. As they fear the loud siren may stir anxiety amongst the children at play.

Although there is a difference in opinion, Stephens says the ultimate goal is to provide a safe and sound environment even in the midst of a storm.



“Anything that we’re doing in the community to invest in the safety of our kids is obviously something that we can get excited about.” said Eady.

If the siren goes off, it will ring one time urging people to take shelter indoors. Once it has determined that the area is free of lightning it will blast 3 separate times giving an all-clear alert.