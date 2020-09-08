New Hoover City Hall designed to create more access to the public

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Hoover City Council will hold its first meeting in the newly-renovated city hall building, renovations that leaders say will benefit the public whether they’re able to attend the meetings or not.

The facility cost about $2.7 million and took several months to complete. It improved some structural issues, fixed some roof leaks and dealt with deterioration, but the main goal, according to Hoover city administrator Allan Rice, was to create a more usable space for the public.

“I really think the council did an outstanding job creating something that’s based on the public needs and not an opulent space for their own purposes,” Rice said.

The renovations include new technology in the council chambers that improve the quality of the city council meeting broadcasts. The meetings will be streamed live on YouTube and archived there. Rice said viewers will now be able to see who’s speaking and hear what they’re saying more clearly. He believes it will be beneficial for people who want to see the meetings but aren’t able to attend.

“It’s a lot easier to be able to tune in on YouTube, listen to your issue and then be able to contact your council member or the mayor’s office with your concerns rather than having to sit through what sometimes can be a two-hour meeting, just for them to be able to get to your agenda item,” he said.

For people who do attend the meetings, city hall now features an overflow room in case a meeting draws a large crowd.

“People will still be able to sit in front of monitors and see and hear everything and be able to go into the chamber if they need to speak,” Rice said.

The city also renovated the lobby, adding a display area where organizations can showcase the work they’re doing. Rice said he believes the Hoover Historical Society and the Hoover Arts Council will be among those that use the space.

“It’ll make a nice space of interest for the public and for some of our civic organizations to be able to come in and showcase and highlight things,” Rice said.

The council meeting will start at 6 p.m.

LATEST POSTS