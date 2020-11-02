New Homewood city council features more diversity

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Jalete Nelms isn’t certain if she’s the first Black woman to serve on the Homewood City Council, but she knows that hasn’t happened often in the city’s history, and she’s glad to have the opportunity to play a leadership role in the city.

“To have the unique demographics that have not been a part of our city seat here in Homewood, I’m honored,” Nelms said. “I’m honored that I can bring these unique demographics to the city council.”

Nelms and three other new councilors begin their terms Monday, along with new mayor Patrick McClusky. The council is now more diverse thanks to Nelms and Carlos Aleman, who said it appears he is the first Latino elected to the council.

Afton Lee, Sr. was the first Black man elected to the city council in 1968.

“A city council should represent its community and capture its full diversity,” Aleman said. “So I’m honored to be the first, and I hope I’m not the last.”

Aleman, who will represent Ward 2, said he plans to listen to residents of West Homewood and learn from them about how he can best serve them.

“There’s just a lot of momentum,” he said. “And I just want to be a part of being able to maintain that momentum and build upon it.”

Nelms, who has a background in congressional affairs, will represent Ward 4. She hopes to educate residents on what city leaders can do to help them.

“I’m not sure that I totally understand how excited I am,” Nelms said about the opportunity. “I know that I am. But on a daily basis, I feel like I have to pinch myself.”

Nick Sims and Melanie Geer also join the council today. The four new councilors and the new mayor will be sworn in at 6 p.m. at Homewood City Hall.

