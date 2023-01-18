TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Local and state leaders celebrated the ribbon cutting and grand opening Wednesday morning, as the New Heights Community Resource Center officially opened in west Tuscaloosa.

It is the first of its kind in Alabama. Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says this project is a major milestone for education, students and families.

“Today is a great day. We open New Heights officially and this is truly a facility that provides services for our students and our families and it puts it in a one stop shop support area and so today is exciting day to make this available for students and their families,” said Daria.

The resource center is a partnership between Tuscaloosa City Schools and local non profits to help meet the needs of students and their families. Tesney Davis is the school mental health coordinator.

“We are so thrilled to offer our services to our TCS families and our students so they can achieve so that they can achieve academically so we can remove any barriers they have for life success,” said Davis.

Services provided by New Heights have five areas of specific focus: education, homeless and homeless prevention services, youth services, mental health and healthcare. Dr. Eric Mackey says this project in Tuscaloosa is a blue print of how he would like to see other projects around the state of Alabama. Mackey is the Alabama state superintendent of education.

“Really this is the culmination of what we are trying to do across the whole state and that is to connect schools and families to community resources but to do it under one roof. It really is a long time vision of putting those mental health coordinators from each school district and I am glad Tuscaloosa is leading the way and this is big for Tuscaloosa,” Mackey said.

There are 10 agencies who are the first community partners to move into New Heights: Habitat for Humanity of West Alabama, the Literacy Council of West Alabama, Disability Rights and Resources, Five Horizons Health, PRIDE of Tuscaloosa, the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama, Parents as Teachers, Tuscaloosa Reads and La Fuerza Multicultural.