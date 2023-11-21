HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the City of Hoover and Hoover Health Care Authority took another step to bring a health and wellness center within city limits.

It comes after the council gave the green light to develop a healthcare district along the Riverchase Parkway at Monday night’s meeting.

The city made an announcement Tuesday saying it had filed a letter of intent to the state. If approved, it would be located off Riverchase Parkway East around the Regions Bank facilities.

Colin Luke is the Hoover Health Care Authority’s attorney who has been working closely to establish a health care district.

“It’s unique, I do a lot of health care across the country, and I’ll say this is the best health care campus I’ve ever seen,” Luke said. “This is really an opportunity to be cutting edge and to bring new services to the community in a community-based setting – close to where many people live, close to interstates.”

Luke said the letter of intent is the first step in the Certificate of Need Process that the State Health Planning and Development Agency uses to make sure it has quality health care statewide, and no duplication of services.

The proposed Riverwalk Health & Wellness Village would offer specialized care from pediatrics to geriatrics. Luke said instead of going all the way to a hospital in downtown Birmingham, you can get services, including surgeries here at a fraction of the cost.

“We’re going to have this be a community-focused facility,” Luke said. “It won’t be tied into any one system or any one group of providers – which makes it unique, but it’s a model we’ve studied across the country.”

Mayor Frank Brocato said health and wellness are the focus, but development also includes greenspace and park-like amenities. The facilities would sit on 90 acres, including 450,000 square feet of existing corporate office space, as the city looks to repurpose current unused space.

“This brings us today an opportunity to bring high-quality, high-level healthcare to the citizens of Hoover and the surrounding areas as well,” Brocato said. “We feel very, very confident that we have the facts and figures that they will need to give this a positive look.”

Brocato said the economic impact of the project is anticipated at $2.5 billion bringing more than a thousand jobs to the city.

The next step is to file an application for a Certificate of Need and the city says it’s planning to do so in January.

Healthcare Resources is under contract to purchase the site. Regions Bank is consolidating down to one building on the property.