New family gaming shop opening in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Main Street announced that R.O.E. Hobby, a family hobby and gaming store, has moved to Downtown Calera and is set to open Friday, May 1.

R.O.E. Hobby is a local, family-friendly, woman-owned, veteran-operated small business. The store carries gaming supplies such as Dungeons and Dragons, Magic the Gathering, Warhammer 40K and more. They also have tables available for open gaming and host groups on a scheduled basis.

R.O.E. Hobby is owned by Tyneshia Rice and Isaac Nicholson. They have worked on establishing their niche in the gaming community in Shelby County for the last few years.

Jackie Batson, Calera Main Street Executive Director said he “loves the timing of this.”

“As we begin to reopen retail and people start to safely explore downtown, they can check out a brand-new business,” Jackie Batson, Calera Main Street Executive Director, said, “Grab a cup of coffee (curbside for now) next door at Adventurer’s Coffee Co. and head over to R.O.E. to purchase some family entertainment.”

Rice says it all started with her husband, TJ Rice’s, hobby. He had been playing strategy board games for many years. The couple looked around the Shelby County area and noticed there was a lack of stores that catered to family games. Rice says they wanted to make the store a “welcoming place to play”, and get to know other gamers. Now, their business is growing.

“We feel blessed by the customer support that required us to find a larger location to grow,” Rice said.

R.O.E Hobby will have their grand opening celebration on June 6, at 10 a.m. And no worries, people can expect the utmost in safety and COVID-19 precautions. Retailers will limit occupancy, as well as ensure in-store social distancing and excellent hygiene measures.

There will be a bounce house for the kids, door prize drawings, gaming demonstrations and other community involvement.

“This is our way of saying hello to the community and all are welcome,” Rice said. “Hopefully, this will become an annual event for us, but for now, we want to get to know the community here in Shelby County and let everyone know we are here.”

The store was formerly located on Highway 22 next to Spa 22 and Sunset Salon. It is now at 10870 Hwy 25, between Adventurer’s Coffee Co. and The Garage Kickboxing.

For more information about R.O.E. Hobby, their Grand Opening and game demonstration times, please check out their Facebook page @ROEhobby.

