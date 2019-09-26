New edition of The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ coming Friday to celebrate 50th anniversary

FILE PHOTO: The Beatles, left to right, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon (1940 – 1980) arrive at London Airport February 6, 1964, after a trip to Paris. Conflicting reports were released July 23, 2001 regarding Beatle George Harrison”s battle with cancer. Music producer Sir George Martin was quoted as saying that Harrison expects to die soon from his illnesses. The 58-year-old musician underwent treatment for a brain tumor at a clinic in Switzerland, and had surgery earlier this year for lung cancer. (Photo by Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album. As part of the anniversary, an extensive new edition will be coming out soon.

The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” debuted September 26, 1969. Giles Martin, son of legendary Beatles’ producer George Martin, has put together a new mix of the album set to be released Friday.

“Recordings are just that, they’re a time stamp, you know,” Martin said. “And all we’re doing here is we’re opening a door to that time, and then try to make it as fresh as possible.”

The album is available in traditional formats, but the Holy Grail for Beatles fans is the super deluxe edition, featuring three CDs, a Blu-Ray version presented in Dolby Atmos, 23 session recordings and demos, many of which are previously unreleased, and a 100-page hardbound book with unpublished photos among its many features.

“It sounds more modern, I think it’s quite a good,” Martin said. “It’s also quite a good gateway into The Beatles for a younger generation.”

Martin previously crafted new mixes for the anniversary editions of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “The White Album.”

“You don’t want to ruin a famous album,” Martin said. “‘The White Album’ was much more visceral, and much more of a band in a room. ‘Abbey Road’ was challenging because it sounds great anyway, and it sounds great because of the technology had caught up with the recordings. And so that was a challenge for us, is how do you, you know, how do we work on this album and improve it in any way, or what we would think to be improving it.

“On one hand you have the ‘Don’t mess with the legacy.’ On the other hand, you have The Beatles and The Beatles attitude, which is you’ve got to push the boundaries as much as you can, I mean, you know, Paul and Ringo, and indeed Yoko and Olivia, they, they don’t employee me to be safe. They don’t want that.”