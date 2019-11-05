New Dunkin’ Donuts location opens in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s National Doughnut Day and what better way to celebrate by going to the newest Dunkin’ Donuts location in Vestavia Hills.

Today Dunkin’ Donuts Vestavia Hills is hosting an open doors celebration and will host an additional grand opening celebration this Saturday. This Dunkin’ Donuts is located at 1284 Montgomery Highway.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, the store will host a community celebration, including an offer for a 99 cent Medium Hot or Iced Coffee, custom screen-printed donuts, a Dunkin’ photobooth, and the Dunkin’ Cash Grab Booth for the chance to win fun Dunkin’ prizes. Children 12 and under will be invited to participate in donut decorating, as well.

The new restaurant will be open Monday through Friday from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

