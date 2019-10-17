New crane positioned near unstable New Orleans collapse site

Workers are helped after a large portion of a hotel under construction suddenly collapsed in New Orleans on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Several construction workers had to run to safety as the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured. (Scott Threlkeld/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new construction crane has been moved to the New Orleans site where a partially collapsed building and two giant cranes are in danger of toppling after a weekend disaster that killed three workers.

It was not immediately clear how it might be used in efforts to stabilize the site. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was to meet with officials there Thursday and hold an afternoon news conference.



DEADLY HARD ROCK HOTEL COLLAPSE UPDATE DEADLY HARD ROCK HOTEL COLLAPSE UPDATE: New Orleans Mayor and City leaders hold a press conference with the latest. 3 workers killed in the incident. Officials urge residents to be aware and prepare for weather that could impact the investigation. Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, October 17, 2019

Crews have been unable to reach two bodies still amid the rubble. Efforts have been hampered by the instability of what’s left of the 18-story Hard Rock Hotel construction project and the two damaged cranes — towering at heights of roughly 270 feet (82.3 meters) and 300 feet (91.44 meters).

Saturday’s collapse happened at the edge of the historic French Quarter.