New class of Jefferson County deputies to face unique challenges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As with almost everything else in 2020, going into law enforcement looks much different today than in years prior.

The latest class of Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies graduated from academy training Friday, and they’ll be facing a new set of challenges.

“We got media relations that’s not our best friends right now,” Trevor Coar, one of those who graduated from the academy Friday said. “The public, quite frankly, even though it’s a small percentage, does feel like we aren’t necessary.”

After an extended training process as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Coar is now a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy. He said he and his fellow graduates in Session 56 have an obligation to be better.

“Not only do we have to uphold the duty of a sheriff’s deputy, by default, we have to go above and beyond to make sure we have a positive input and positive outlook on our communities,” Coar said.

Devonte Brown, the president of his deputy class, said Session 56 graduated with renewed respect for the communities they’ll be serving.

“Talking about treating everybody with respect, treating everybody the way your family members would want to be treated. I think we’ll do good, even in the situation we’re in now,” said Brown.

Throughout the ceremony, the sheriff’s office leaders distributed awards to many of the graduates. Jefferson County Sheriff Sgt. Terrell Hoglan said he’s confident this class will excel, even with the added pressure and challenge.

“They’ll move through the ranks quickly, because you’ve got some that are very sharp. They’re just good people in general,” Holgan said. “I’ll probably work for some of them some day.”

As for his nerves, Coar said he’s confident but knows he will learn on the job.

“We feel we’re prepared, but there’s always training available, and there are always ways to benefit yourself as an individual,” Coar said. Because you’re never a perfect cop. You’re never always going to be prepared for every situation.”

With that in mind, the graduates celebrated their oaths to protect and serve Jefferson County, even in trying and uncertain times.

