BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A new charter school is ready to take off next week, as it welcomes students for the first time.

Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School is a new charter school in the area. It’s opening its doors for the first time next week.

The school is tailored to students interested in aviation and STEM. Right now, about 120 students are enrolled and school leaders said a few more spots are available.

Its temporary location is at Our Fountain of Life Church in Bessemer. The school will move to a new building at the Bessemer Municipal Airport once construction is complete.

Founder and CEO Ruben Morris said he is thrilled to kick off the year and looks forward to shaping the minds of our future leaders.

“Our focus is really to create a learning environment where it is safe to be smart, where you can nerd out on anything that is related to aerospace, aviation, science and math, and get a high-quality high school education in a safe learning environment that will put them on a pathway to what we feel like will disrupt the aerospace industry,” Morris said.

The school will start with 9th and 10th grades and will add in a new class each year until they reach full capacity with 9th-12th grades.

The first day of class is set for Monday, Aug. 22.

