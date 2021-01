BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The long-awaited Buc-ee’s is finally open in Leeds.

The doors to the 53,000 square-foot travel center opened at 6 a.m. Monday, and around a dozen people were waiting to go inside. Business picked up shortly thereafter. The center, known for its brisket sandwiches, homemade fudge and other food, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s the second Buc-ee’s in Alabama.

CBS 42 caught up with Buc-ee’s expansion manager Josh Smith this morning about the grand opening.