Live Now
The CBS 42 News at 5 p.m.

New body scanners added to Jefferson County jail to help prevent COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
scanners

Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office added “CONPASS DV body scanners” to their bag of weapons to fight COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office says this new tool will greatly reduce physical contact between staff and inmates. The scanners will have the ability to detect contraband that subjects may attempt to hide in their bodies.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway has made efforts to keep COVID-19 out of his jails and he has reportedly kept his staff and inmates free of the virus since quarantines were in order. The jails have implemented an outdoor booking process and most people are able to make bond without entering the facility. However, those who do not make bond must go through the regular procedure and enter the jail until they have a court date. Part of the procedure includes a full-body search. These scanners will reduce the need for deputies to search for weapons, drugs, etc.

Jefferson County jails have also been conducting visitation online, which has reduced the traffic in the facility while still allowing inmates to see their families.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events