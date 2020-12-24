New Birmingham clothing store provides jobs for adults with special needs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new store in Birmingham is creating jobs for adults with special needs. Full Circle sells upscale women’s clothes and accessories, and is located in the Levite Jewish Community Center on Montclair Road.

Full Circle is the most recent expansion of the nonprofit organization Friendship Circle, which helps those with special needs make meaningful friendships and memories.

Friendship Circle director Levi Weinbaum said he wants everyone to feel like they have a place to work, and a community that supports them.

“Finding their niche, what they’re really, really good at and they’re successful and they’re doing what they need to do,” said Weinbaum. “And they feel accomplishing and they feel like it’s their place. It’s not that someone’s doing them a favor. They’re actually own it, they live it, they love it.”

There are volunteer opportunities for those who want to help with the store. Plus, clothing donations can be made anytime.

Full Circle plans to hold an official grand opening early 2021. Check the store’s Facebook page for future updates.