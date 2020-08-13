New Bessemer teachers get help to buy school supplies from Kappa Alpha Psi’s Alabaster chapter

Bessemer, Ala. (WIAT) — A rise in coronavirus cases forced the Bessemer School District to delay reopening schools to Sept. 3. That means new teachers are getting some extra training on the virtual platforms they will use in the first nine weeks of school.

But not only are they getting additional assistance in instruction but they are also getting some help from the community.

The brothers of the Alabaster-Pelham alumni chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity saw a need and stepped in to fill it.

“It became apparent to us that there was some need for teachers and this just became a good place of synergy for us to be a help in the community to help those who are trying to empower our young people,” Polemarch Walter Solomon said.

The Kappas are providing new Bessemer teachers with $10 gift cards to Office Depot. Bessemer Schools Superintendent Autumn Jeter said the donation will make a difference to the teachers who often spend money out of their pockets for school supplies.

“In 15 years as an administrator — 20 in education — I’ve never seen anything like this so this is pretty major, this is huge,” Jeter said.

The teachers will get the gift cards after the Bessemer School Board approves the donation at its next school board meeting.

