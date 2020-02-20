New Barbie dolls feature women known as ‘incredible heroines of their time’

Time to add to the collection! Mattel has done it again! The Barbie doll company has released the latest line in its “Barbie Inspiring Women Series.”

Barbie is paying tribute to important women in history.

Jazz Singer Ella Fitzgerald, Tennis Legend Billie Jean King, and Founder of Modern Nursing, Florence Nightingale.

All 3 dolls are posable! They each come with specifically-themed accessories, a doll stand, and a certificate of Authenticity.

Mattel, calls the women, “Incredible heroines of their time. who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls.”

They cost $29.99.



You can find them at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Barbie.com.