New automobile parts plant to open in Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — An auto parts manufacturer says it’s building a new plant in Alabama.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the news Tuesday. She says South Korean company Shinhwa Group is investing $42 million in a facility and will create 95 jobs in Auburn, the company’s first manufacturing facility in the United States. Construction is already underway. Phase 1 of the project is expected to be finished by the summer.

Shinhwa will initially make drive shafts for vehicles built by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing’s plant in Montgomery as well as for Kia Motor Manufacturing’s plant, just across the state line in West Point, Georgia.

Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield says the company is a “welcome addition” to the state’s network of “high-caliber auto suppliers.”

