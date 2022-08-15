MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Newly elected Democratic Party Chairman Randy Kelley has a tall task ahead of him: leading a party that currently holds no statewide offices and about a quarter of the seats in the legislature.

He says he’s the man for the job.

“I think this is going to be a very new dimension in the Democratic Party, and I’m prepared for such a time as this,” Kelley said.

Saturday, the state Democratic Executive Committee picked the Huntsville pastor and longtime party leader after former Chairman Chris England announced he would not be seeking another term.

Kelley says his proven ability for organizing will be an asset in this role.

“Recently, I pulled together 50 organizations, six churches, two colleges, social service agencies, medical facilities, and we put on the largest Juneteenth celebration in the state of Alabama,” Kelley said.

He says right now what the party is missing is effective organizing to attract more voters. He envisions the party becoming more inclusive under his watch.



“Also, you’re going to see much more involvement with younger people. And I’m a pastor, I have a very good relationship with pastors around the state. And that’s been a powerful partnership between the pastors as well as the political community,” Kelley said.

Kelley says he’s against efforts to ban critical race theory, saying “We’ve got to tell the truth about the history so that we can heal the wounds and grow.”

He also says he wants to make it easier to vote in the state, and he disagrees with the new redistricting map now headed to the Supreme Court.

“They are packing these districts to dilute the black voters right. And we fought too much, came too far, bled too much, prayed too long, marched too much, died too young to let anybody turn us around at this time,” Kelley said.