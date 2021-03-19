Neighbors encouraged to participate in neighborhood cleanup planned in Killough Springs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — President and District 4 City Councilor William Parker is asking the community to come out and volunteer in Saturday’s cleanup in the Killough Springs neighborhood.

Cleanup starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 20. Volunteers will meet at Grayson Park locaed at 1041 5 Mile Road, Birmingham AL 35215 where all of the clean-up supplies will be provided.

For more information contact Neighborhood Association President Reshonda McNeal at 205-222-5104 or e-mail: reshonda9@yahoo.com

