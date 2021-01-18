Neighborhood activists speak ahead of Birmingham State of the Community address

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin will hold his annual virtual State of the Community address Monday afternoon for residents to hear how the city is dealing with issues and how response efforts can be improved upon.

Susan Palmer with Neighborhood Advocates for Justice said crime continues to be a big issue plaguing the Birmingham community. Palmer is hoping Birmingham city leaders can work toward getting more guns off the streets to ensure the community’s well-being, as well as see communication and visibility improve with the Birmingham police regarding how crime can be reduced as well.

Palmer said she notices a lot of emphasis is put on resources like Second Chance programs, but she’s hoping things can be improved upon for everyday citizens who don’t commit major crimes.

“It’s like they are getting great benefits for the crime they have done , but where is the consequences of their crime when we have so many people living right, fighting hard, struggling. When we have so many people that just want a first chance to get a job,” Palmer said.

The community address will be held virtually this year due the pandemic and begins at 2 p.m.