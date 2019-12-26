Need a break from booze? Try ‘Dry January’; could help save money, avoid extra calories

(WIAT & CNN) Between all of the holiday parties and the holidays themselves, you might have been overindulging. But it’s not the food we are talking about.

If you had more than your share of wine, spiced cider, eggnog, and other festive cocktails, January could be a great time for a break from alcohol.

‘Dry January’ is a chance for your body to reset with the new year. Ditching alcohol and leaving it alone for quite some time can help you sleep better, avoid extra calories and even save some money.

While many studies are mixed on potential benefits or certain types of alcohol, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attribute alcohol to an increased risk for cancer.

‘Dry January’ has picked up steam since it started back in 2012 with more than 4 million people participating and abstaining in 2018.

Will you be joining in January 2020?