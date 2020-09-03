Nebraska man asks city to be ‘a social leader’ and denounce ‘boneless chicken wings’

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KSEE/KGPE) – There is a lot of conflict in the country right now, but a Nebraska resident spoke up at a city council meeting Monday to unite people behind a different cause – ending “boneless chicken wings” in the city of Lincoln.

Speaking passionately, Ander Christensen asked his city to be “a social leader” in the country and stop ignoring the fact that “boneless chicken wings” are not made from chicken wings at all.

Christensen said, “I propose that we as a city remove the name ‘boneless wings’ from our menus and from our hearts.”

Christensen, who is the son of Roy Christensen, a city council member in Lincoln, ranted for two minutes about “boneless chicken wings” and the need to change the name.

“Nothing about ‘boneless chicken wings’ comes from the wing of a chicken,” Christensen said. “We would be disgusted if a butcher was mislabeling their cuts of meats, but then we go around pretending as though the breast of the chicken is its wing?”

He went on to argue that “boneless chicken wings” are just chicken tenders — “which are already boneless.”

Christensen said, “We can take these steps and show the country where we stand — and that we understand that we’ve been living a lie for far too long.”

When he was finished making his argument to the city council, Christensen left the microphone to applause from some in attendance.

