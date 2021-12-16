Near Record Warmth Friday with Rain Back on Saturday

The key takeaways to the forecast as we near the weekend…

1. We near record warmth Friday

2. We will have rain and a possible thunderstorm Saturday

3. Clearing and cooler Sunday into Monday

Friday:

After some morning fog, we will see a few moments of sun tomorrow. Afternoon highs expected to near record warmth. Highs forecast between 73-74°. Our previous record set back in 1984, is 73°.





Weekend Outlook:

A stalled front to our north will start moving toward Alabama Saturday that will increase our rain chances as we start the weekend. The morning rain will be very spotty and scattered. There will be a few, better organized bands of rain through the afternoon and early evening. No severe weather is expected at this time, but it could definitely make for a rainy day of shopping. Highs Saturday will hold around 70, but trend cooler as the rain moves out. It will be a cool and breezy Sunday.









Christmas Preview:

Next week is looking nice. Although there is a small chance for rain Tuesday, it will stay mainly south of I-20. There will be a bit of a warming trend, not extreme though, through the end of the week, carrying us up to Christmas day. Here is a quick look at those temperatures for Christmas day. And right now, it looks to be dry as well.

