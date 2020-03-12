1  of  3
Nexstar/Emerson College poll shows Joe Biden is front-runner ahead of Ohio primary

News

Ohio’s primary is Tuesday, March 17. Just days out, a new statewide poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden is in the lead.

According to a NBC4/Emerson College poll, Biden received 56.8%, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders received 34.9%, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard received 1.1%, and 7.2% of those who took the poll said they would vote for someone else.

Those who took part in the poll were asked several questions including which candidate has the best healthcare policy.

Bernie Sanders received 52.7% and Joe Biden received 47.3%.

When asked how likely are you to vote in the Democratic Primary on March 17, here was the response: 83.1% said very likely to vote, while 16.9% said they already voted early.

More than 400 people were included in the survey which was conducted on March 11 and 12. The respondents were made up of 57.7% women and 42.3% men.

The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. You can click here to find a polling location where you live.

