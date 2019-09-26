NBA legend and Leeds native Charles Barkley surprises students at Miles College

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Basketball legend Charles Barkley was a special guest at Miles College weekly football pep rally ahead of Saturday’s game versus Lane College.

The pep rally is the kickoff to a home football weekend and Campus Preview Day at Miles College.

Barkley gave some encouraging words to the students. “You got a chance to dictate your future right now… You can get an education and control your future.”

