NBA legend and Leeds native Charles Barkley surprises students at Miles College

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Basketball legend Charles Barkley was a special guest at Miles College weekly football pep rally ahead of Saturday’s game versus Lane College.
The pep rally is the kickoff to a home football weekend and Campus Preview Day at Miles College.
Barkley gave some encouraging words to the students. “You got a chance to dictate your future right now… You can get an education and control your future.”
LATEST POSTS
- Spanberger and other gun-owning legislators urge Senate to vote on bipartisan gun bills passed by House
- Manhattan to allow women to go topless, with restrictions
- White House reaches ceasefire agreement with Turkey while lawmakers on Capitol Hill weigh sanctions bill
- Outrage over federal agencies’ biofuel mandates
- Manufacturing jobs on the rise in Alabama