Navy announces first Black female tactical jet pilot

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — For the first time in recorded history, a Black woman is set to be a U.S. Navy tactical pilot.

Naval air training command is congratulating Lt. Madeline Swegle.

According to a tweet from Naval Air Training, Swegle will be receiving her “Wings of Gold” this month.

The military newspaper Stars and Stripes reports she’ll likely fly Super Hornets, Growlers or Joint Strike Fighters.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page