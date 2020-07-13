Navy announces first Black female tactical jet pilot

(WIAT) — For the first time in recorded history, a Black woman is set to be a U.S. Navy tactical pilot.

Naval air training command is congratulating Lt. Madeline Swegle.

According to a tweet from Naval Air Training, Swegle will be receiving her “Wings of Gold” this month.

BZ to Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle on completing the Tactical Air (Strike) aviator syllabus. Swegle is the @USNavy’s first known Black female TACAIR pilot and will receive her Wings of Gold later this month. HOOYAH! @FlyNavy @NASKPAO #ForgedByTheSea #CNATRA #CNATRAgrads pic.twitter.com/FKSlURWQhJ — Naval Air Training (@CNATRA) July 9, 2020

The military newspaper Stars and Stripes reports she’ll likely fly Super Hornets, Growlers or Joint Strike Fighters.

