JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A lifeguard shortage is forcing some area pools and facilities to limit hours. As we head into the summer months, local aquatics directors tell CBS 42 that they are desperate to hire more lifeguards.

Summer of course is a busy time for community pools and gyms but those pools can’t be open without a lifeguard on duty.

In Walker County, the Memorial Park Natatorium in Jasper is taking applications. They are currently training new lifeguards. Aquatics Director Stacy Smothers said this shortage has impacted their hours of operation and she hopes they can get the staff they need before summer.

“When there’s a lifeguard shortage, we are not able to open up as much as we could to the public. Last year we were only able to open two days a week to the public and still had to limit the numbers that we could allow in at a time,” Smothers said.

Smothers said it’s not just Jasper– Birmingham and other surrounding areas are facing the same issue. She said lifeguarding is a great summer job for high school or college students looking to make some extra cash.

However, if you’re interested in getting certified you must be 15 or older. You can click here to learn more about lifeguard training.