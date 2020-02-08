You can now make reservations to eat at Waffle House on Valentine’s Day

(WIAT) — With Valentine’s Day only a few weeks away, people have already started booking reservations at fancy restaurants.

As time goes on, fewer spots at the traditional romantic dinner spots will be available. And who knows if your date will even enjoy the food.

Have no fear, there is an option for those waiting for the perfect spot they know they can get a good meal.

Waffle House will once again be offering people to book reservations to eat at select diners for the holiday. There will be 31 restaurants across the state of Alabama offering the promotion!

If you’re interested in booking a seat at one of America’s most romantic restaurants, you can find a participating Waffle House by clicking here.

