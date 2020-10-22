Women voters say pandemic, healthcare and economy are key issues

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – With 13 days to go, the moment is heating up in Georgia with Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate, Kamala Harris set to visit the peach state on Friday, just a week after President Trump campaigned in Macon.

Political pundits say with two highly contested Senate races and sixteen Electoral Votes up for grabs, Georgia is a key battleground state.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, finds out what issues are important to women voters and whether or not Georgia will flip?

What women want, well in Georgia, some voters say it’s better public health.

DeKalb County, Atlanta Voter Jo Handy-Sewell believes, “You can’t vote, you can’t eat, you can’t buy a house, you can’t go to work unless you are healthy. “I know I’ve heard a heart attack, two stints in my heart”

Tamara Stevens says, “In Georgia, it’s healthcare – we are one of the few states that has not expanded Medicaid.”

Georgia’s Secretary of State says more than half of the state’s 7-million registered voters are women.

“We are consistently the worst or second to worst in maternal mortality. The closures of rural hospitals in rural Georgia is unacceptable. It’s dangerous especially in the midst of a pandemic,” said Stevens.

A recent Emerson/News Nation poll shows that more than half of women polled disapproved of President Trump.

Stevens said, “I don’t want suppression. I don’t want minority precincts to not have extension cords so that their machines can’t be plugged up in time.”

Besides health care, women in Georgia say they are concerned about social justice and the economy.

“The women in Georgia have been under attack. HB481 which was the heartbeat bill, which was taking away the right to have autonomies of our bodies,” said Stevens.

Jo Handy-Sewell says, “To support social security, I am a senior and depend on my social security check.”

The fact we have 60+ counties that don’t have OBGYN is dangerous and unacceptable,” expressed Stevens.

Sewell stated, “People who had good jobs just six months ago –and some of those are not coming back.”

Women voters say they don’t mind the long lines and say no matter the party, just get out and vote.

The Secretary of State says voter turnout so far is 133% higher compared to 2016, with around 2 million ballots already cast.

The Secretary of State predicts nearly 3-million voters to show up on election day and wants Georgians to vote early or return their absentee ballots to avoid long lines. Since 1980, Georgians have typically voted red for the Presidential Race, and only voted blue twice in the last 40 years, in 1980 for Jimmy Carter, and in 1992 for Bill Clinton.

