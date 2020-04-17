Woman says $888K was taken from her account when she got stimulus check

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — It was an exciting morning for Erin Johnston, as she checked her bank account to see her stimulus check arrive.

The much-needed relief for her family of five was short-lived, once the Parker, Colorado mother noticed another transaction that happened at the same time: a pending debit hold on her account to the tune of $888,888.88.

“At first, I mean, we didn’t think it was real, so we laughed it off,” Johnston said. “Then it kind of sunk in.”

THREAD: A Parker mom woke up this morning to find a huge surprise in her bank account. She got her full stimulus check, and another transaction, that’s putting her life on hold. @KDVR #stimuluspayment pic.twitter.com/AKs2nkuEqr — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) April 16, 2020

Johnston reached out to the Internal Revenue Service to try to clear up what she says is a clear mistake, but couldn’t get anyone on the phone. Even trying to get in touch with Bank of America, she said the phones are backlogged for hours.

Her account balance is now -$869,154.11.





The FOX31 Problem Solvers have reached out to the United States Treasury Department and Bank of America.

The Problem Solvers learned Johnston got in a car crash and received a $20,000 settlement about one week ago.

Seeing the sudden increase in funds, Bank of America put a hold on Johnston’s account. It happened to trigger on the same morning she received her stimulus check.

Johnston was unable to reach Bank of America until the Problem Solvers got involved. Within hours, the Problem Solvers got Bank of America to expedite her case and lift the hold on her account, according to Johnston.

Bank of America says it has processed millions of stimulus checks with no issues.

