The Rock Island Fire Department got a call of a woman in the Mississippi River in need of help around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
Two civilian boats were near the woman in the river and a couple of people jumped in the river to try and help. Eventually, they got her onto a pontoon boat.
She was transferred to the fire department’s boat and taken to an awaiting ambulance at Sunset Marina.
There is no current information about her condition.
LATEST POSTS
- Woman rescued from the Mississippi River
- Remote learning: Online safety tips for students and parents
- Police: Homicide of 3-year-old disguised as hot car death
- Double-homicide in New Canaan under investigation, 1 injured
- Tuscaloosa man dies in police custody at Northport DCH, investigation underway